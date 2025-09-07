Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Corporation $UVV

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Universal by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In other news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,987.26. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $148,092.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,293.41. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock valued at $943,347. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Universal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Universal currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Universal Stock Up 0.9%

Universal stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Universal Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $593.76 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.81%.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

