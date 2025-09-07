Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in NCR Voyix by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 39,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VYX. Stephens upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR Voyix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

VYX stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

