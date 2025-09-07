Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $762,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,868,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after acquiring an additional 288,629 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE VSCO opened at $26.24 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

