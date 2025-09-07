Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 703,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 167.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 160,132 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 50.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 404,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 135,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,298,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE JBGS opened at $22.67 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $22.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.33.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $59,317.50. This represents a 67.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

