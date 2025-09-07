Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Two Harbors Investments Corp $TWO

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 866.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Two Harbors Investments

In other news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $86,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 160,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,015.62. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

NYSE TWO opened at $10.36 on Friday. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of ($18.12) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($23.29) million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.1%. Two Harbors Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.82%.

Two Harbors Investments Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

