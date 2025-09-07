Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Astrana Health were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 777.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Astrana Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Astrana Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astrana Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

ASTH stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Astrana Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $654.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.13 million. Astrana Health had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Astrana Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

