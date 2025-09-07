Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $PMT

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 254,581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2%

PMT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.98. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.30.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

See Also

