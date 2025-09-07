Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 3,646 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 754,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after buying an additional 76,358 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 162,649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $21,075,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Several analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 0.79. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.18 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.64% and a negative return on equity of 717.68%. The business’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

