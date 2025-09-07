Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,578,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,448 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,615,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,894,000 after acquiring an additional 202,374 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after acquiring an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,930,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 213,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,399,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Arete assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $96,134.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,049,689 shares in the company, valued at $25,395,646.71. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $13.62 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 6.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.