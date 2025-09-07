Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in JetBlue Airways Corporation $JBLU

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,457,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after purchasing an additional 685,880 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,964,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 238,342 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 5,203,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,100,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,461,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,686,000 after buying an additional 1,238,494 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.18.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 15.59% and a negative net margin of 4.22%.The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Corporation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

