Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in WK Kellogg Co. $KLG

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in WK Kellogg by 1,030.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of WK Kellogg stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. WK Kellogg Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $611.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.36 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.34%. WK Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 178.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas set a $23.00 price objective on WK Kellogg in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen upgraded WK Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.88.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

