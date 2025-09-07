Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 27,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 153,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 231.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $287.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.43 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 5.86%.The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.660-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of investment in luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

