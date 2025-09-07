Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,154 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares in the last quarter. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,479,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,461,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 978,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,590,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.63 and a beta of 1.63. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

