Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 35,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,745,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 226,399 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $10.96 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.25, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 98.25, a current ratio of 98.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -714.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

