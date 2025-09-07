Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 183 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,595 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,763 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $160,609.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 62,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,825.60. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $692,302.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,340.40. The trade was a 24.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,830 shares of company stock worth $36,382,434 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $96.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

