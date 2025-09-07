Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Employers worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Employers by 5,792.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 108,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 106,879 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Employers by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Employers during the first quarter valued at $860,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Employers by 439.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Employers by 158.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. Employers Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.53.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.46). Employers had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

