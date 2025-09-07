Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 289 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,716,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2,683.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 97,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 93,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,047,000 after buying an additional 74,342 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $57.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.06. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $62.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 164.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

