Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 313 Shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Buckle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Buckle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $305.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $83,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,746.02. The trade was a 5.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $890,114.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,034,478.08. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.