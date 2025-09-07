Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 522 Shares of ProAssurance Corporation $PRA

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,807,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 34,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on PRA shares. Zacks Research raised ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on ProAssurance in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ProAssurance Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. ProAssurance Corporation has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $24.14.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $271.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.72 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Corporation will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.