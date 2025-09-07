Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 61 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IES during the first quarter worth about $16,853,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IES by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IES by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of IES by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth about $8,497,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of IESC stock opened at $349.64 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.89 and a 52-week high of $370.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $890.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.00 million. IES had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IES news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 35,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,017,861.20. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,856,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,005,316.80. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 64,790 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,401 in the last 90 days. 56.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

See Also

