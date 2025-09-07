Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 86 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. $HCI

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter worth about $148,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCI. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

HCI Group Trading Down 2.3%

HCI opened at $170.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.53. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $176.40.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $221.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.