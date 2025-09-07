Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 300,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perimeter Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Perimeter Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu purchased 254,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 21,854,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,527,308. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Perimeter Solutions stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perimeter Solutions

About Perimeter Solutions

(Free Report)

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.