Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.89.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

