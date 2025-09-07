Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Warby Parker Inc. $WRBY

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 4,937.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Up 2.6%

WRBY stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.59 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $29.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,793.17. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

