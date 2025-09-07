Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MD opened at $17.06 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The firm had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

