Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Constellium SE $CSTM

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 2,485.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1,034.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Constellium by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.55 on Friday. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Constellium had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

