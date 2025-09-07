Crane NXT, Co. $CXT Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Crane NXT worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 4.6% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 87.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:CXT opened at $61.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52-week low of $41.54 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.27.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.79 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.