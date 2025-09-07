Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Susquehanna

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRDO. Noble Financial upgraded Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $140.82 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $142.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 20.85%.The business had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $5,891,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,108,961 shares in the company, valued at $761,511,902.32. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $368,729.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 582,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,664,420.12. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,123,654 shares of company stock worth $101,794,933 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,643,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,482,000 after acquiring an additional 543,940 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,280,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after buying an additional 606,850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 114,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

