Critical Analysis: Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) vs. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) and Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microsoft and Simulations Plus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $281.72 billion 13.06 $101.83 billion $13.64 36.29 Simulations Plus $70.01 million 3.98 $9.95 million ($3.15) -4.39

Risk & Volatility

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Simulations Plus. Simulations Plus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microsoft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Microsoft has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Microsoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Microsoft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Microsoft and Simulations Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 36.15% 32.44% 18.20% Simulations Plus -78.63% 11.62% 10.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Microsoft and Simulations Plus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 0 2 29 1 2.97 Simulations Plus 0 3 4 0 2.57

Microsoft presently has a consensus price target of $612.54, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Simulations Plus has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.47%. Given Simulations Plus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Simulations Plus is more favorable than Microsoft.

Summary

Microsoft beats Simulations Plus on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services. This segment also provides LinkedIn; and dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, power apps, and power automate; and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment offers server products and cloud services, such as azure and other cloud services; SQL and windows server, visual studio, system center, and related client access licenses, as well as nuance and GitHub; and enterprise services including enterprise support services, industry solutions, and nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment offers Windows, including windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; Windows commercial comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings; patent licensing; and windows Internet of Things; and devices, such as surface, HoloLens, and PC accessories. Additionally, this segment provides gaming, which includes Xbox hardware and content, and first- and third-party content; Xbox game pass and other subscriptions, cloud gaming, advertising, third-party disc royalties, and other cloud services; and search and news advertising, which includes Bing, Microsoft News and Edge, and third-party affiliates. The company sells its products through OEMs, distributors, and resellers; and directly through digital marketplaces, online, and retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products. The company also provides products based on mechanistic and mathematical models, such as DILIsym, NAFLDsym, ILDsym, RENAsym, IPFsym, and MITOsym products. In addition, it offers Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, Excretion, and Toxicity Predictor for chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, as well as MonolixSuite products for modeling and simulation that allows for population analyses, rapid clinical trial data analyses, and regulatory submissions. Further, the company provides clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services, which includes population pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modeling, exposure-response analyses, clinical trial simulations, data programming, and technical writing services in support of regulatory submissions; and early drug discovery services. Additionally, it offers creative and insightful consulting services to support its quantitative systems pharmacology/quantitative systems toxicology modelling. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food industry companies, as well as academic and regulatory agencies. Simulations Plus, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

