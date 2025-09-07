Critical Comparison: RH (NYSE:RH) vs. Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of RH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Greystone Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of RH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RH and Greystone Logistics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RH $3.27 billion 1.44 $72.41 million $4.20 59.76 Greystone Logistics $57.87 million 0.56 $2.35 million $0.08 14.60

RH has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics. Greystone Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RH and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RH 2.57% -67.71% 2.60% Greystone Logistics 4.06% 10.07% 4.65%

Risk and Volatility

RH has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RH and Greystone Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RH 3 4 10 0 2.41 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 0.00

RH presently has a consensus price target of $272.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.49%. Given RH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RH is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Summary

RH beats Greystone Logistics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company was formerly known as Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to RH in January 2017. RH was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Corte Madera, California.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resins in the United States. The company offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

