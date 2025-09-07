Critical Review: Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE) versus Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ceres Ventures (OTCMKTS:CEVE – Get Free Report) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Ceres Ventures has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Ontrak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ontrak $10.18 million 0.01 -$25.49 million ($15.81) 0.00

Ceres Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Profitability

This table compares Ceres Ventures and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceres Ventures N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -274.20% -269.88% -128.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ceres Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ontrak shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceres Ventures and Ontrak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceres Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ontrak 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ontrak has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 14,900.00%. Given Ontrak’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than Ceres Ventures.

Summary

Ontrak beats Ceres Ventures on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceres Ventures

Ceres Ventures, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of clean technologies for the remediation of polluted water, soil, and air. Its technologies include BluFlow Nanoparticles, a proprietary system for formulating, producing, and deploying customizable absorbent nanoparticles to specific functionality for contaminant/chemical removal and extraction of valuable elements and compounds from water based solutions; BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology, an automated process to recover water from waste or impure streams; and BluFlow Treatment System a water and wastewater treatment solution, which incorporates the BluFlow Nanoparticles and the BluFlow Advanced Ultrafiltration Technology to remove target elements, compounds, and pollutants, as well as purify water that may be suitable for reuse. Ceres Ventures, Inc.'s products are used in water and wastewater treatment and purification, contaminated groundwater treatment, industrial wastewater treatment, and valuable elements and compounds extraction applications. The company was formerly known as PhytoMedical Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Ceres Ventures, Inc. in November 2011. Ceres Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. Ontrak, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

