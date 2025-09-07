CubeSmart $CUBE Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 108.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 28.8% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,664,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CubeSmart by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,834,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,922,000 after buying an additional 543,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,561,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,519,000 after buying an additional 1,261,746 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,065,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,886,000 after buying an additional 72,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,463,000 after buying an additional 162,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Price Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $41.69 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

