D. Boral Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Price

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 228.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Avita Medical from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avita Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $113.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Avita Medical has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 68.87%. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avita Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcnamara acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,469.50. This trade represents a 13.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $113,660. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCEL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avita Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avita Medical by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Avita Medical during the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Avita Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

