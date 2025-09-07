D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS Shares Acquired by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. bLong Financial LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 5.2% in the first quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 3.4% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 9.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in D-Wave Quantum by 9.3% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 42.86, a current ratio of 42.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.39.

D-Wave Quantum ( NYSE:QBTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Biscay sold 106,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $1,796,648.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $240,281. This represents a 88.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at $970,670.40. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,513. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QBTS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

