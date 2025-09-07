DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GitLab from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.39.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,143.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. GitLab has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $4,500,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. This trade represents a 18.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,950 shares of company stock worth $20,025,356 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 174.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 447.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

