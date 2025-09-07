Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $350.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Broadcom Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $334.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $134.90 and a 52-week high of $356.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

