DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Stock Position Raised by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $130,459.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,689 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,254.11. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. This represents a 9.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Down 0.3%

DexCom stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

