DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT Stake Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in DHT by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DHT by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in DHT by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

DHT Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:DHT opened at $12.44 on Friday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $12.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 36.58%.The business had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

