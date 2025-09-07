Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOCU. Wall Street Zen lowered Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Docusign Stock Performance

Docusign stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Docusign’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Docusign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docusign

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Docusign by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Docusign by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

