Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.98% from the company’s previous close.

DLB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.3%

DLB stock opened at $72.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $68.24 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $524,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,990.20. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 39,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.82, for a total transaction of $2,983,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,724.50. This represents a 25.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,920,281. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 348 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 590.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

