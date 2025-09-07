Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG Stock Position Increased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dorian LPG worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,460,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,635,000 after acquiring an additional 108,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 70,046 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 248,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth $5,036,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Trading Up 1.1%

Dorian LPG stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.82. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $37.16.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.