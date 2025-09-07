Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Sold by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,691 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 17.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,723,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 103.6% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 28.3% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 40,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 6.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.87 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%.The company had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $275,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 469,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,812,790.90. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $2,560,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,061,314.78. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,072 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,981 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

