Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duolingo from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson downgraded Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.72.

Shares of DUOL opened at $271.18 on Friday. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $544.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.01.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.03, for a total value of $475,119.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 120,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,922.40. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.56, for a total value of $3,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808.32. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,742,721. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth $3,772,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the first quarter valued at $762,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Duolingo by 563.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

