Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,728,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,895,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,794 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $53,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,445,000 after buying an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 587.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 999,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,139,000 after buying an additional 854,250 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DT. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.94. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

