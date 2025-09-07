Equity Bancshares, Inc. $EQBK Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 254.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,568 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Equity Bancshares worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 311.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 81,650.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of EQBK opened at $42.24 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $811.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

