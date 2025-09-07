Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. $ESPR Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,526 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 33.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,616,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 123,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the period. Finally, SLT Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. SLT Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESPR opened at $2.68 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $82.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.55 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESPR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

