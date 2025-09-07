F5, Inc. $FFIV Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in F5 were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its holdings in F5 by 271.9% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 69,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $18,495,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in F5 by 9.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 8,831 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in F5 by 4.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in F5 by 177.4% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,963.84. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock worth $3,347,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $315.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.34 and a 12 month high of $334.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $308.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.88.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

