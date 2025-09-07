Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $52.76 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%.The business had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

