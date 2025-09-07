Financial Review: BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) and Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of BT Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BT Brands and Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 0.00 Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF 2 11 5 0 2.17

Valuation & Earnings

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a consensus price target of $32.79, suggesting a potential upside of 60.50%. Given Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF is more favorable than BT Brands.

This table compares BT Brands and Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $14.82 million 0.95 -$2.31 million ($0.33) -6.97 Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF $1.57 billion 0.25 -$36.69 million ($3.45) -5.92

BT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -14.25% -23.49% -14.18% Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF -4.34% -11.31% 3.82%

Volatility and Risk

BT Brands has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF beats BT Brands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Janus Henderson Sustainable & Impact Core Bond ETF

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

