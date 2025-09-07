Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

